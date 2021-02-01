Expo to provide opportunities for local traders

Minister for Trade Faiyaz Koya launched the Fiji and New Caledonia Trade expo this afternoon.

Koya says the trade expo will benefit both countries and create more opportunities for businesses as well.

He adds the expo is a result of intense collaboration between Investment Fiji and New Caledonia.

Through the trade expo, Fiji and New Caledonia will be able to provide and access certain services from each other.

Koya says the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a dramatic growth in the use of digital technologies.

More details soon.