Exploring links between traditional knowledge and biodiversity

A dialogue forum on traditional knowledge for biodiversity is currently underway in Suva.

This roundtable discussion focuses on how to bridge gaps between traditional knowledge and scientifically-informed approaches to help preserve the environment.

The meeting attempts to host an open dialogue to share experiences, and challenges and explore opportunities in addressing biodiversity conservation goals in the Pacific.

While addressing the forum, Permanent Secretary for Itaukei Affairs Pita Tagicakirewa says there is a link between the loss of traditional knowledge and the loss of biodiversity.

“It has since been realized that traditional knowledge is integral to biodiversity conservation. It is a known fact that one of the main reasons for the loss and endangerment of biodiversity is the loss of traditional knowledge, and this is more evident in the younger generation in urban areas.”

The three-day forum also weaves three sustainable development goals.

It will help guide a way forward to address concerns about traditional knowledge and genetic resources that are linked to the Nagoya Protocol.