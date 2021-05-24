Home

News

Exploring development opportunities

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 5, 2022 4:13 pm

Fiji and New Caledonia will explore development opportunities between the two countries in the near future.

Fiji International Telecommunications Limited Chief Executive, George Samisoni says the deployment of a second submarine cable today provides an avenue to improve ICT infrastructure in both countries amongst other development.

The GONDWANA-2 submarine cable links New Caledonia to Fiji.
Samisoni adds two trade delegations from New Caledonia had visited Fiji previously hoping to explore untapped markets.

“Now they have access to most of the Pacific islands that are connected directly or indirectly to Fiji as I mentioned like Tonga, Vanuatu, Samoa, French Polynesia, Wallis and Futuna – apart from going to the World Wide Web.”

Article continues after advertisement

Samisoni adds Fiji’s geographical location and available resources make us a go-to place for most countries in the region.

New Caledonia’s Minister for Telecommunications, Vaimua Muliava also expressed his gratitude for Fiji’s commitment to the region.

