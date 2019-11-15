Explicit video of Year 8 student leaked, police investigate

Cyber Crime officers are now looking into a case involving a Year 8 student who allegedly shared a private video of herself with another boy and later discovered that it had been shared to others.

The matter was reported at the Nabua Police Station and officers are looking into the matter.

In separate cases, the Cyber Crime team at the Criminal Investigations Department received three requests from women who have asked for assistance in removing explicit videos of themselves after finding out they were being shared with others.

Article continues after advertisement

The women said the videos were initially shared with their partners, and later discovered that it had been shared in private groups.

Investigating officers are requesting members of the public to be mindful of the images and videos they take or share as it could fall into the wrong hands.

The three reports were received from Sigatoka.