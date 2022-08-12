Expectations high for defending boys champs

Defending its Coca Cola Games title next week is a huge task for Ratu Kadavulevu School.

RKS is hoping they can retain the boys crown as it has been three years since we last had the Games.

Team captain Vilikesa Rokovonolagi says the pressure is real for RKS which means they’ll have to dig deeper at the Fiji Finals.

“I feel nervous for the Cokes as it has been after two years and we’ve been facing tough competition too in the zone so we’re just preparing ourselves to defend the Cokes”

Rokovonolagi says they will go in as underdogs because winning is easier said than done.

“I won’t comment much but I’m just wishing all the schools the best in the competition next week since its one week away and just hoping all the best for all the schools”

The 2022 Coca Cola Games will be held from next Thursday to Saturday and you can watch it Live on FBC Sports channel.