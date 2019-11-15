Expect water disruption on Saturday

The Water Authority of Fiji is advising Fijians living in elevated parts of Tamavua and surrounding areas that water supply will be disrupted from 10pm on Saturday.

This is to allow ground team to carry out urgent replacement to a 200mm valve located at the Tamavua Twomey Hospital along Princess Road.

Fijians living in nearby areas are encouraged to store water in advance to help them during the temporary disruption period.

Article continues after advertisement

The Authority says water carting trucks will be on standby to service the affected areas.

Areas that will be affected by the temporary disruptions are:

– Cunningham Road – Rokosawa Junction

– Princes Road

– Fiji School of Nursing

– Fiji National University School of Public Health

– Naivurevure Road

– WAF Wailoku Depot

– Naranji Street

– Tamavua Village

– Deovji Street

– Upper Ragg Avenue

– Amputch Street

– Upper Wairua Road

– Upper Mead Road

– Lovoni Road

– Loa Street

– Kaba Road

– Goodrum Place







<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>













