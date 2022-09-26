Expect traffic to normalize by Wednesday: FRA

FRA and WAF working 24 hours since Friday night to ensure that the road is back in working condition for the travelling public.

The Fiji Roads Authority will open the Cunningham Bridge near Centrepoint to the travelling public on Wednesday morning.

Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says the Water Authority of Fiji has identified the leakage from one of the dislocated sewage pipes under the bridge that is absorbing parts of the road elements.

Prasad says work has been underway since Friday night and it is crucial for motorists to work together with all personnel managing the traffic flow.

“Today during the daytime they will be installing the replacement pipe and then they will set up the concrete blocks to get the things cemented together. Once that’s done, FRA will take over the site and do the reinstatement. We don’t expect it to be completed today. I would say Wednesday morning, that is when the road will be re-opening.”

The road bound for Suva is diverted to Nokonoko via Ratu Dovi Road while the traffic towards Nausori is normal and motorists are being urged to drive with care once they go through the working site.