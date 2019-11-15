Expect temporary road closures tomorrow

Final traffic control measures will be enforced along the Suva-Nausori corridor tomorrow.

This is to assist New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden’s motorcade as she completes her tour in the Central Division.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says from 5am to 6.30 am, traffic officers will be deployed along Ratu Cakobau Road, Duncan Road, Flagstaff, Rewa Street and along the Kings Highway towards the Nausori Airport.

Once the NZ Prime Minister arrives in the Western Division, traffic officers will be deployed along the Queens Road from Nadi Airport towards the Lautoka Jame Masjid from 7am.

Officers will begin to implement traffic control measures to facilitate her first official visit in the Western Division.

Naisoro says people can expect temporary road closures from the Nadi Airport to the Lautoka Jame Masjid 7am- 9am tomorrow.

From 10.30am-11.30am the road will be temporarily closed again as the motorcade leaves Lautoka for Namaka for Prime Minister Ardern’s next official engagement.

At 12pm the road from the Namaka Market to the Nadi Airport will be closed temporarily as the New Zealand Prime Minister rounds off her official tour of Fiji and departs our shores shortly after.

Police are advising members of the public that the following roads near the Lautoka Jame Masjid will be closed midnight tonight to midday tomorrow.

The roads include, Mana Street, Valentina Street and Yawini Street.