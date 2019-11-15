Expect some setback: Fatiaki

The Social Welfare Department will be expecting some setbacks during the transition of banks for their Social Welfare beneficiaries.

Director Rupeni Fatiaki says this as they will be dealing with over 77,000 recipients.

Fatiaki has assured their recipients that they will continue to receive their monthly allowance despite the transition and considering the fact that they have undergone the re-certification programme.

Article continues after advertisement

“With such great number, you have to expect to have some hiccups along the way but we trying our best to ensure that the transition is smooth and minimize and avoid all the hiccups that may appear.”

The Social Welfare Department has signed a new agreement with the Bank of the South Pacific to have all allowance deposited to BSP following the withdrawal of Westpac Bank.