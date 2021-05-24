Expect service disruptions with more severe storms

Fiji is facing unprecedented storms brought by the unprecedented warming of the world.

Minister for Economy and Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says it is clear by every measure that the 14 cyclones Fiji experienced as a nation since 2016 are not the same storms our grandparents endured.

Sayed-Khaiyum says climate change is warming the world, it is warming our oceans and those warmer waters give these storms more energy making them more severe as they carry more rain and create more flooding.

For this reason, he has stressed that Fijians must treat warnings of severe weather more seriously than they ever have.

“The science behind that phenomenon is indisputable, it is not only testing human-made infrastructure but the barriers built by nature for example recent flooding in Nadi was mainly a result of the bursting of the river bank not because of any drainage issues as some have claimed. Of course, we have to adapt regardless and we are.”

Sayed-Khiayum adds that building resilience takes energy focus and resources all of which the government is dedicating as Fiji braces for more severe weather this cyclone season.

He says people can expect for there to be other temporary service disruptions.

The Economy Minister says teams from Energy Fiji Limited, Fiji Roads Authority and Water Authority are among the first to hit the ground as soon as the weather clears and they put in whatever hours are necessary and go through whatever or wherever is necessary to restore any service that is disrupted as they have done through the past 13 cyclones and before COVID.

Sayed-Khaiyum says all these service providers ask for in return is people’s patience, he has also acknowledged all these frontliners for their dedication to the nation and to the wellbeing of their fellow Fijians during this crisis.