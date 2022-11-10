[Photo: Water Authority of Fiji / Facebook]

The Water Authority of Fiji is again reminding Fijians residing along the Suva-Nausori corridor to expect intermittent water supply in the next few days.

This is after WAF identified the fault site that caused the pipeline rupture at Waimanu Raw Water Pump Station yesterday morning.

WAF has also determined the extent of damages and they have estimated a tentative repair timeline of a minimum of 72 hours to complete the work.

They will utilize their backup sources by improving their total Inflow into Tamavua WTP from 53 million litres to 67 million litres.

WAF however says the total inflow is still 3 million litres short of the total inflow requirement to meet production capacity.

Valve Operations will be carried out to maintain levels and sustain system pressures until repairs can be completed.