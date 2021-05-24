Expect heavy rain at times

The heavy rain that is currently being experienced in the country is due to a trough of low pressure that is moving over the northeastern parts of the country.

The Nadi Weather Office says people can expect occasional rain, which will be heavy at times this week.

This could also lead to flash flooding.

Article continues after advertisement

According to a senior forecaster, there’s a tropical depression lingering around the Cook Islands, but it will not affect Fiji.

The Weather Office says for now, they will continue to monitor the weather and will issue warnings and advisories if and when necessary.