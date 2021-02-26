Expect a variety of food at 2DayFM Market Day

People can expect good food at this Saturday’s 2DayFM Thurston Family Market Day.

27-year-old Nacanieli Volavola owns Taco Boy, specializing in Mexican food.

Starting his own business at a young age, Volavola says the platform will help expose his cooking skills.

“I’m just used to working in five-star resorts and that’s where I get most of my experience and I can learn a lot of things. So right now since the borders are closed. I had a choice to look into doing this business. I’ll be making nachos, quesadillas, burritos and tacos. It going to be really up to another level of street food.”

Sera Smith of Nadi who also runs a food stall plans to go local.

“It’s something that I love to do. Cook at home and try selling it so people should come down and enjoy it and spend some family time together and meet people. There will be salads, dips and I’ll be making some pies, particularly pineapple pies that I will sell on Saturday.”

The market day is a new concept to help develop younger Fijians’ ability to market, budget, brand and microfinance.

The event which starts at 9 am is organized by Knox Entertainment and Ginger Café.