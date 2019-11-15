Expansion of the Nausori Airport runway reaches the half way

The expansion of the Nausori Airport runway has now reached half way.

Nausori Airport Manager Vincent Kumar says the multimillion-dollar project is on track and likely to be completed early next year.

Kumar says the $45million- dollar runway upgrade is designed to enable more international flights to land in Nausori.

“So far we are half way across the project, it is expected to be competed at the end of this year but it might take a bit longer due to the weather and the difficulties we are facing. So far we are on track and the completion of the project, you will see a longer and a wider runaway that will encourage the aircraft to fly in full capacity which ultimately bring about benefits the community.”

Kumar says the main target of the project once completed, is to help in nation building and create more economic activity in the Central Division.

The runway length will be extended from 1,670 metres to 2,140 metres and widened from 30 metres to 45metres.