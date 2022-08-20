Exodus of medical staff a global issue: MOH

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health is looking to address the exodus of medical staff, which has led to staff shortages and workers clocking long hours.

In a statement, the Ministry says the ongoing departure of medical staff is a global issue and not specific to Fiji.

It says in many developed countries like Australia, New Zealand and the USA, shortages relating to the exodus of health care workers are related to underlying or imminent burnout.

Article continues after advertisement

As such, many health care workers around the world are moving to what they perceive to be greener pastures with less stressful work conditions.

The Ministry says this drives healthcare workers out of their workplaces and creates a workforce gap, which then provides the opportunity for many of our health care workers to move in search of new experiences.

As a result, the Ministry is reviewing and employing strategies to improve the working environment of its workforce.

A survey of nurses in Lautoka and Labasa reported that the vast majority preferred the 12-hour shift because it came with more continuous days off, for example nurses work for two or three days and get three to four days off at a stretch.

The Ministry has since employed this staff rostering approach at appropriate locations, and continues to assess this arrangement to ensure safe working conditions for nurses and the patients they serve.