Exhibition to honor Fiji’s maritime history

A major exhibition that explores the stories of the people of Fiji who have a close connection to the sea will be hosted by the Fiji Museum.

Called ‘Voyages: Stories of an Ocean People’, the Fiji Museum says this new and innovative exhibition is the result of a research project which honors Fiji’s rich maritime history and Fijians’ longstanding relationship with the ocean.

The exhibition team has conducted in-depth research on cultural heritage and stories from Fiji’s multi-ethnic communities to increase awareness of these significant but little-known treasures from our shared home.

The Fiji museum states great navigators of our maritime home, our forebears were masters of the sea. Indigenous traditional wisdom has persisted down the centuries to the present. Oceanic natives of the Pacific Islands have a history of discovering uninhabited islands by navigating unaided over great distances.

This includes the early Lapita people who arrived on Fiji’s shores over 3000 years ago and the skilled iTaukei craftspeople who traveled by large ocean-going drua and navigated and traded on the vast Pacific highway.

More recent migrants who came as whalers, missionaries, labourers, traders from the East and West will be highlighted alongside Girmitiyas and Pacific Island laborers.

All who have made Fiji home have had an impact on the Fijian coast and way of life.

It says this exhibition will challenge viewers to think about what ocean legacy they are leaving for future generations.