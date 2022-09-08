Exhibition showcases students’ learning and creativity

An exhibition that aims to showcase students’ learning and creativity was organized by the International School Suva today.

Year 5 Teacher and Coordinator, Selai Nawai says this is an opportunity for year-five students to showcase what they have learned throughout primary school.

“So, at the end of their learning, they will say – now I know all this, what can I do about it. So, they do action. So I would encourage schools to hold their own exhibition. I encourage that it starts from the kids – not teacher-driven, but the kids to drive it.”

Article continues after advertisement

Nawai says this is one of six Units of Inquiry, in a school year, in which students take complete ownership of the direction of their learning.

She says during this student-led unit, students carry out an in-depth inquiry into their personal interests, as well as local and global issues.

Nawai says the purpose of this culminating project is to promote agency, creativity, collaboration, application of learning and taking action.

The Year 5 Teacher and Coordinator says these students have been involved in an extensive investigation on different topics of interest over the past 7 weeks.

44 year-five students were part of the Primary Years Program Exhibition, who showcased their learning and creativity on topics such as climate change, lost art form practices, the importance of healthy eating, social media communication, and coral bleaching.