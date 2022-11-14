Exercise Pacific Wave 2022 exercise to boost preparedness

[Source: NDMO]

The National Disaster Management Office along with the Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources Department participated in Exercise Pacific Wave for Pacific Island countries to engage regionally in coordination and cooperation.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko says Fiji’s participation in this year’s exercise is crucial, noting the lessons learned from the aftermath of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcanic eruption in Tonga.

She adds it also provides a valuable opportunity to review their tsunami response procedures, test internal and external communication systems, and engage with communities through public education activities.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji was among the 18 Pacific Island Countries and Territories that participated in the PacWave exercise.

This exercise is a biennial event, coordinated by the UNESCO/IOC Intergovernmental Coordination Group for the Pacific Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System.