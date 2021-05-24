Exercise caution warns FRA

The Fiji Roads Authority is urging the public to exercise caution while travelling as heavy rain is affecting parts of the country.

Due to the adverse weather, certain roads are underwater, posing risks to drivers as they may not know how deep the flooded waters are.

The FRA says motorists must also be alert as heavy rain can impair their vision, even when wipers are at the fastest possible setting.

It is also urging drivers to turn on their daytime running light so other road users can see them.

The FRA is urging drivers to not travel unnecessarily in the bad weather unless they really need to.

Motorists are also urged to stay within the speed limit as rain causes the roads to become slippery.

The Fiji Meteorological Services has forecast continuous bad weather for the next seven days.