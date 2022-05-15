Execution of NCF Strategy to begin soon

Fiji will soon be adopting and promoting electric bus transport in Fiji, as part of the implementation phase of our recently launched National Climate Finance Strategy.

Minister responsible for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this is amongst other few strategies such as climate resilience agriculture practices and raising the Bonds to an estimated $110.89 million.

He adds that these investments aim to deliver a sustainable blue economy, create jobs and protect Fiji’s ocean.

“Further to this, it means three further crucial topics that are often overlooked and chronically under-supported – Gender and Social Inclusion, Relocation and Human Health.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says billions are needed to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

“We had the World Bank carried out an assessment in respect of climate resilience, to build resilience in our infrastructure. At that time they had estimated about FJD$9 billion.”

The NCFS integrates the policies, targets, and projects for Fiji’s development and climate strategies.

The NCF Strategy can be downloaded from the Fiji Climate Change portal.