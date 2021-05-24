Exclusive dealings illegal: Shandil

School Heads and Managements have been reminded that it is illegal to engage in ‘exclusive dealings’ with businesses for the supply of students’ school requirements.

Consumer Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says they have received complaints where certain schools explicitly told parents to procure school uniforms from a specific trader.

Shandil says the hallmark of exclusive dealings is that it disallows competition, leaving consumers with no choice but to purchase from a single trader often resulting in hiked prices.

She says in exclusive dealings the selected trader sets the price of school items such as uniforms and as a result, parents and guardians cannot look elsewhere for a bargain as their choice has been restricted by schools.

The CEO says exclusive dealings tend to create exclusive products which in turn makes the supplier more powerful in the marketplace.

She says this will lead to anticompetitive behaviour by certain traders – in most cases this affects consumers as they are required to dig deeper into their pockets to pay the relevant price.

Consumers have been urged to notify the Council of any such instances if they feel that schools are colluding with businesses for profit to become exclusive suppliers of products.