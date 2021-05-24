Excellence Awards key for organizational growth

Business Excellence is an essential tool for organisations to strengthen their capabilities and processes, says President Ratu Williame Katonivere.

Speaking at the Fiji Business Excellence Awards in Suva last night, Ratu Wiliame says this will allow companies to identify strengths and areas for improvement, and then act on those through a systemic approach.

He says the awards has assisted many Fijian organisations in improving their organisational processes, capabilities, and results which can be benchmarked against the best practices of leading global organisations in their respective sectors.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Fiji Business Excellence framework and Criteria play an important role in strengthening Fiji’s competitiveness on a global level which is of paramount importance in remaining relevant in an ever-changing business landscape.”

Ratu Wiliame adds COVID-19 is a harsh wake-up call, particularly for businesses and the new way of doing business.

He adds this Awards Framework is designed to provide senior managers with a holistic method to approach business management and formulate key decisions that lead to adaptability, sustainability and measurable success.

Since its launch in 1998, a total of 272 awards have been presented to around 131 applicants over the last twenty-one years.