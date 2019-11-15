Ex-soldier says his PTSD makes him reliant on medication

A Fijian Commonwealth Veteran who served 13 years in the United Kingdom’s armed forces says he needs constant medication.

Speaking to FBC News on the condition of anonymity, the veteran says he suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder as a consequence of his tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, Bosnia and Northern Ireland.

The veteran says he was forced to return to Fiji after issues with his immigration status which classified him an illegal immigrant in the UK despite having served more than a decade in the British Army.

“I’m getting help in the institution, Saint Giles, they’re giving us tablets, we’re taking medication, we’ve been treated, but we don’t have the proper, the proper facilities for it here, it’s all back in the UK.”

This issue has come to light after eight Fijian Commonwealth Veterans are taking legal action against the UK’s Ministry of Defense and Home Office.

The eight men allege a systemic failure of complex immigration process that left them classified as illegal immigrants.

The UK government is expected to a pre-action protocol on the 25th of March.