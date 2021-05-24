Ex-servicemen remember the fallen

Twenty-six villages gathered in Nauluvatu, Nakelo, Tailevu today to remember ex-servicemen.

83-year-old Silivakadua Naikelekelevesi who is the oldest Tikina Cokovata Nakelo ex-servicemen says it is a time to reminisce the good old days when he served alongside his colleagues in the RFMF.

Naikelekelevesi says he was paid $28 a fortnight but this did not deter him and his colleagues from helping protect Fijians.

“I always look forward to this day every year. A time to remember my colleagues who died behind enemy lines.”

Tikina Cokovata Nakelo Ex-Servicemen and Women Association Secretary, Rupeni Qalilawa says this is the first time they are holding an event to remember Fijian soldiers who died during war and peacekeeping missions.

The celebrations also included the commemoration of the 100 years of the Poppy Appeal.

Tikina Cokovata Nakelo comprises of 26 villages in Nakelo, Buretu and Nuku and Tokatoka in Tailevu.