Ex-corrections Chief joins SODELPA

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka.

Former Commissioner for Corrections Ifereimi Vasu has been announced as a provisional candidate for the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

Vasu lost his job as Commissioner in 2015, after he was charged with abuse of office a year earlier.

However he was acquitted in 2019.

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka has named 12 provisional candidates including sitting Members of Parliament Aseri Radrodro and Simione Rasova.

Former Chief Executive of Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Tomasi Vakatora is also in the mix.

Gavoka says apart from the six already announced, no other sitting MPs have applied for a party ticket for the 2022 General Election.

“If the writ is issued any day now, we are ready to campaign with the intensity required to win the 2022 election. Other names will be added.”

The other nine candidates announced today are Ana Kulaniloga, Pauliasi Matawalu, Hazarat Ali, Bulivou Ratu, Oscar Vutikalulu, Shweta Singh, Eliki Batirokomoro and Sireli Korovulavula.