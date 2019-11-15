Ex-British Army soldiers called on to participate in class action

Fijians who’ve returned home after serving in the British Army prior to March 2014 are being asked to participate in a class action against the UK government.

The group action led by eight Fijian Commonwealth veterans is being pursued over an alleged systemic failure to assist them in complex, unaffordable immigration rules on discharge, leaving them classified as illegal immigrants.

Lawyer Vinita Templeton says in addition to her eight claimants, she believes that there are more ex-soldiers from Fiji who may have been in the same predicament.

“The next phase is really to respond to those who have made contact from Fiji and start putting together a case. So really what we are trying to do at the moment is to put pressure on the government to respond to us in a positive way and to try to come to some sort of agreement if we can get a historical declaration, you know historical declaration of injustice.”

According to the UK’s Ministry of Defence rules, Commonwealth-born service personnel are eligible for indefinite leave to remain in the UK after discharge if they have served four years.

Most of the claimants in this case served more than four years, with one close to eight and the others in excess of a decade of service.

All eight also served on tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. The UK government are expected to respond to the matter by the 14th of March.