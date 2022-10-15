Eviction notice in line with court order

[File Photo]

The recent eviction notices served to individuals in Veiraisi were lawfully issued in line with a court order.

This comes after a certain individual residing on the land in question had opted not to move to an alternative arrangement proposed by the landowner.

The land in Veiraisi that has become the subject of recent news reporting is not under the Ministry of Housing and Community Development’s lease, however, it is freehold land that is owned by Nasinu Land Purchase.

The Nasinu Land and Purchase first offered all settlers in Veiraisi the opportunity to move to an alternative area in 2018.

Most families accepted this offer to relocate and since then, the matter has been heard in court and the owner of the freehold land was entitled to evict any individuals residing on the land in question, as per the recently issued Court Order.

It is understood that the Ministry negotiated another six months with the landowner to allow individuals residing on the land to move.

Director Housing Ronit Sen says they had several meetings with the landowner and the representatives of the affected families since the issuance of the court order and have secured as much additional time as possible for them to find alternative housing.

Sen says they have also conducted a survey and considered temporary accommodation in Public Rental Board flats, however, some families reported exceedingly large households that could not fit into PRB flats.

There are over 250 informal settlements around Fiji and the Ministry is working with both the Ministry of Lands and iTaukei Land Trust Board to acquire and upgrade these settlements over time to provide secured land tenure to the settlers.

The Ministry currently has 46 development leases under its upgrade Programme and three are now upgraded and ready for formalization.

Another 12 settlements are ready to commence upgrade works in this financial year with close to $10 million allocated in the 2022-23 National Budget for these works.