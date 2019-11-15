Eve’s Campaign to raise awareness on cancers affecting women

The Fiji Cancer Society today launched another campaign to raise awareness of cancers that affect the female reproductive system.

According to the Chief Executive Belinda Chan, through Eve’s Campaign they will create awareness not only on breast cancer but other types of cancers that affect women.

Chan says the five common gynaecological cancers that affect most women in Fiji are Vulva cancer, endometrial cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer and vaginal cancer

“This Eves campaign has allowed us to raise awareness mainly on cervical which is growing, the cervical cases are increasing but also raise awareness on ovarian cancer, vulva, vaginal cancer, and uterine cancer. For us women, we all need to be aware of what the signs and symptom are so that we can take ourselves to the nearest health centre or to a gynae to be seen.”

Two hundred and sixty cancer cases were registered by the Fiji Cancer Society as of May.

Last year, the Society recorded 250 cases out of which 29 people lost their battle with cancer.