News

Everyone should be treated equally

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
October 19, 2021 8:12 am
Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum speaking during the Prophet Muhammed’s birthday celebration in Lautoka last night [Source: Fijian Government]

The Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum stresses that people should treat each other equally.

Speaking during the Prophet Muhammed’s birthday celebration in Lautoka last night, Sayed-Khaiyum says regardless of race, sex, social status, disability or religion we are all one.

Sayed-Khaiyum told those present last night, that the Islamic teaching does not tell us to discriminate anyone.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have people come and ask me who have seen me pray in the masjid, you come you standing next to somebody you don’t have a special spot for you, I said no we don’t have that. I come late I’m in the back, I come a bit early I’m there. Somebody praying he maybe be a banker, a cleaner, a minister, an alim or a teacher that’s the beauty of it.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says that no one is superior highlighting that in the US, there’s a “Black Lives Matter campaign” which has sprung up due to people having problems with other ethnic groups.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that people are treated differently because of their social status.

He says this is not what the Muslim religion teaches.

