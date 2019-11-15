Everyone is defined and counted as a Fijian says Kumar

The Government is making sure that everyone is defined and counted as a Fijian.

Minister for Youth and Sports Parveen Kumar highlighted this while officiating at the centennial celebrations of the Solovi Temple in Nadi yesterday.

Kumar says this is regardless of race, colour, creed and religion.

He has urged people to show respect towards each other in order to obtain respect.

He says the role of Government is to also build the nation, not just by words, but by improving the quality of life for all Fijians.

He adds in Fiji we carry with us our religion, and at the same time, we should respect other religions.