Every society needs to be COVID-19 ready – Dr Fong

Every community and every Fijian needs to be COVID-19 ready.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says we have improved our own processes as we continue to battle against the disease and this is crucial for our own safety.

Dr Fong says we have been doing this since we recorded our first case and this enables us to contain the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

“As we did in March and April, every Fijian must take ownership over our national effort to contain the virus. Until such a time when a vaccine is widely available, we cannot become complacent.”

Dr Fong has also urged Fijians to download the careFIJI app for safety.

“In this instance, we have once again relied on contact tracing as our most effective tool to reduce any risk of spread among the community. The careFIJI application, when widely adopted, makes that process more efficient and more reliable. Downloading the application isn’t difficult, and it makes the potentially life-saving work of our contact tracers much easier. “

Dr Fong says as part of our COVID-Safe Economic Recovery Framework, they had allowed some nightclubs to re-open, not as night clubs but as venues where people could have a drink in a COVID-safe manner within a social bubble of friends and this could be stopped if relevant COVID-19 protocols are observed.

“We did this to manage risks while also allowing people to return to their jobs and generate some economic activity. However, there are numerous reports that some people may be breaching these COVID-safe restrictions. If any of these venues are found to be in breach, they will be shut down.”

The Health Ministry is currently monitoring the two potential COVID-19 border cases at the Navua Hospital and 21 Fijians are currently under quarantine which was linked to the two cases.