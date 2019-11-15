Home

Evacuation flight planned for Fijians in Melbourne

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 24, 2020 11:20 am
A flight is available for Fijians in Melbourne wishing to return home.[Source: CAU]

A flight is available for Fijians in Melbourne wishing to return home.

The service will operate on 30th April, departing Melbourne at 9.00am and arriving into Nadi at 3.55pm.

All guests are advised that only Fiji citizens (Fijian passport holders) are able to enter Fiji at this time.

Article continues after advertisement

As with all recent evacuation flights arrivals, all arriving guests will be required to go into self-isolation at a Fijian Government-mandated facility for up to 28-days.

They will not be able to go to their homes or residences.

Click here for more on COVID-19

