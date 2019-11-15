Evacuation centres will remain on standby

The National Disaster Management Office says all evacuation centres around the country will remain on standby.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko says they will continue to liaise with the Fiji Meteorological Office and they won’t dismiss evacuation centres on standby until they receive clearance of Tropical Cyclone Sarai exiting the group.

56 evacuation centres have been activated around the country to shelter 1,969 people.

Soko says activated and non-activated centres will remain on standby for those whose homes are affected by flood waters.

“Until and unless the Met-office cancels all flood warnings and all cyclone or strong wind warnings, we will then take a cure from there.”

The NDMO continues to assist people living in low lying areas as strong surges have started to enter some villages along the coastal areas in the western division yesterday.