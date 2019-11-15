Evacuation Centres to remain open until further notice.

2,121 people are currently taking shelter in 55 evacuation centres around the country.

National Disaster Management Office Director Vasiti Soko says these centres will remain open until the cancellation on the different flood is issued by the Fiji Met office.

Soko also says that district officers and first responders will also make decisions based on safety for people to return home.

Soko also says that staff from the Ministry of Health are also visiting these centres to ensure proper sanitation is provided to evacuees.

Meanwhile, As of 6pm today, the Fiji Met Office has advised that Tropical Cyclone Sarai was located at 135km South South West of Kadavu with the wind speed of 70 kilometres per hour gusting to 100 km per hour and is moving to a south eastly direction.