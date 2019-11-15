Evacuation centres activated in the North

Three evacuation centers have been activated in the Northern Division.

These are at the Nabalebale Village Hall, Savusavu Salvation Army Church and Savusavu Khamendra Primary School, all in the Cakaudrove Province.

FBC News understands 4 families from Naverea Settlement in Savusavu Town are sheltering at the Savusavu Salvation Army Church.

They evacuated their homes due damage sustained following the strong winds and heavy rain this morning.

Three other families from the same settlement are at Khamedra Primary school.

The centers were activated at 11am.

The whole of the Northern Division has been experiencing heavy rain and gusty winds from early this morning.