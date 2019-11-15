EU to foster its commitment on climate resilience in Fiji

The European Union will continue to stand by its commitment to climate resilience and disaster preparedness in Fiji and the Pacific.

European Union Ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific Sujiro Seam says this is one of their top priorities in an effort to achieve the green deal and an ambitious goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

The Ambassador highlighted they will continue to assist Fijians to be equipped on measures to take when a disaster strikes.

“We are very committed at a global level but we are equally engaged in the region. In the region we have many programmes including here in Fiji which focus on climate resilience, disaster preparedness, and humanitarian assistance. Because we recognize that the Pacific is certainly one of the region in the world which is facing the utmost threat when it comes to natural disasters”.

The Ambassador yesterday handed over 50 disaster preparedness kits valued at $11, 000 to the Minister for National Disaster Management.