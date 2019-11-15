Home

News

EU regrets closure of Fijian Embassy in Brussels

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
July 29, 2020 12:30 pm
EU Ambassador to the Pacific Surijo Seam.

The European Union regrets the announcement of the closure of the Fijian Embassy in Brussels.

EU Ambassador to the Pacific Surijo Seam says they are planning to have talks with the government on the decision that has been made.

The EU Head office is in Brussels and Seam says the closure was not good news for them.

“We will continue to consult with the government of Fiji on the best way forward to ensure that the partnership we have with the European Union continues to develop in the future.”

The Fijian Embassy in Brussels has been in operation since 1973.

