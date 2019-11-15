EU reaffirms multilateral cooperation with Fiji

Fiji and the European Union are committed to engaging in deeper and meaningful collaboration to tackle COVID-19, climate change, human rights and sustainable human development.

This was emphasised at the farewell courtesy call of the EU Deputy Head of Delegation Corrado Pampaloni to the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister Yogesh Karan.

In reaffirming Fiji’s partnership with the EU, PS Karan says multilateralism was crucial in achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.

He says the EU continues to be Fiji’s important development partner and it is envisaged that the negotiations on the Post Cotonou Agreement will further strengthen dialogue and bring new opportunities.

In response, Pampaloni says the EU and Fiji have been friends since the 1970’s and have become close allies deepening bilateral relations and collaboration at the international level.

Pampaloni says without Fiji, the Pacific and the EU working closely together, the Paris Agreement would never have been signed.

As Chair of COP23, Fiji, under the leadership of the Prime Minister is now leading the world’s fight against climate change and Fiji has the EU’s full support.

The EU recently committed nearly $50 million to poverty eradication and enhancing rural livelihoods and environment sustainability, and food and nutrition security for all.