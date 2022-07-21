EU funds $133m for Kiwa Initiative

[Source: European Union in the Pacific / Facebook]

The European Union has provided funds valued at $133 million to 10 local projects in the Pacific Island region to strengthen climate change resilience.

Called the Kiwa Initiative, the recipients include the Ministry of Waterways, National Trust of Fiji and Community Centered Conservation Fiji.

The initiative aims to strengthen climate change resilience of Pacific Island communities, ecosystems and economies by protecting, sustainably managing and restoring biodiversity.

The Kiwa Initiative has established partnerships with the Pacific Community (SPC), the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Program, (SPREP) and the Regional Office of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN ORO).

The Ministry of Waterways aims to combat coastal erosion and reduce the vulnerability of communities in six Fijian sites to flooding by establishing natural seawalls.