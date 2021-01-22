EU contributes towards medical system in the Pacific

The European Union for the Pacific has contributed around $50 million to support the Pacific Island countries.

A contribution agreement was signed earlier today to strengthen the health systems in the Pacific.

The agreement, known as Health Support in response to COVID-19 in the Pacific aims to help the Pacific islands to combat COVID-19.

Despite being able to cope well with COVID-19 and the medical personnel being at the forefront, the medical system still remains a key priority.

Head of Delegation of the European in the Pacific, Sujiro Seam highlighted the importance of the quality of the medical facilities to face a crisis like COVID-19.

“It will be implemented by our partners, the WHO, the WFP and Pacific Community put together in a joint incident management team an year ago to coordinate the efforts of the government, donor partners and international regional orgs in response to the medical impact of COVID-19 in the Pacific”

The World Health Organization will co-finance the activity with over half million USD.

Pacific island countries are scaling up efforts to ensure that they are ready and equipped to rapidly detect and respond to the threat of COVID-19.