EU commits millions to fight gender violence

Statistics on violence against women and girls in the Pacific have not improved in the last five years.

This is according to European Union Ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific, Sujiro Seam.

He says this is evident in the number of programs that the EU has invested in to try and change the situation for women and girls in the region.

“We have another one-the spotlight initiative which has a budget of $50 million and so I say it’s bad because I have been around for five years and I can see violence against women and girls- you can name it the way you want- intimate sex, intimate partner violence, sexual gender-based violence. It has not improved over the course of five years.”

The head of the EU says they have invested close to $80 million in a five-year program to fight violence against women and girls.

Seam adds that social citizenship education can help promote attitudes, norms, and behaviours that are gender-equal and non-violent.