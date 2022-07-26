EU approves disbursement of $11.64m for Fiji

The European Union has disbursed the last tranche of $11.64 million under the Support to Sustainable Rural Livelihoods programme to the government.

This programme entails a budget support of over $40m as well as technical assistance implemented over a three-year period from 2020 to 2022.

The transfer of funds is based on the achievement of agreed results by the Fijian Government as they implemented Strategic Development Plan of the Ministry of Agriculture and of Public Finance Management reforms.

Despite a challenging period characterized by the impact of the pandemic and of severe cyclones, progress has been demonstrated.

Progress have been made in areas including Food and Nutrition Security, Sustainable Agricultural Livelihoods, Climate Smart Agriculture, Commercial Agriculture and Quality Public Sector Performance and Service Delivery.

This led, to the progressive increase of agriculture production and the volume and value of exports of fresh and chilled produce.

The Fijian Government has expressed its deep appreciation for the continued EU partnership and timely assistance during a critical period.

It says the EU Budget Support funds have contributed to the response and the economic recovery as well as to strengthened resilience.