EU/ADRA completes Yadrayadravi Project

A three-year good governance and accountability project funded by the European Union and implemented by the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) in Cakaudrove is now complete and has been handed back to the communities.

The Yadrayadravi Accountability and Monitoring Project were piloted in the province with the main objective of improving CSOs in Fiji to foster governance and accountability.

Project Manager Pau Tuilau says they were able to strengthen institutions and CSO’s capacities in financial management, accountability, networking and participation; improve community coordination and engagement in policy dialogue and enhance accountability capacity of local and national governments.

President of the Cakaudrove CSO, Emosi Viavia says one of the missing links within all CSOs over the years has now been bridged and it should be implemented right across Fiji.

The project also provided training to local groups and individuals from 134 communities on Development Plans with the emphasis on budget concepts and principles.

ADRA also partnered with the Education Ministry and FICAC in developing curriculum including skills for attributes of good governance, transparency and accountability for the 13 Secondary Schools in the province.