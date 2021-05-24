Home

Estimated 100 bridges and crossings needs urgent repair

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 9, 2022 4:50 am
[Source: Supplied]

Infrastructure Minister, Jone Usamate has confirmed that an estimated 100 bridges and crossings have been identified for repairs.

While addressing residents of Vatukoula and nearby villagers, Usamate says the work will be conducted in phases annually.

However, the Minister reiterates that those work will only be carried out depending on the budget allocation.

Article continues after advertisement

“I toured the Western Division after the floods two weeks ago. The Fiji Roads Authority has identified road infrastructures that needs urgent repair work, particularly in the Western and Northern Divisions. These are crossing and bridges damaged by the recent natural hazards.”

Meanwhile, Usamate says the FRA is prioritizing the need to rehabilitate damaged roads following the recent heavy rain and flooding, hence, other projects have been put on hold.

He adds the damage bill following the recent flooding is estimated to be over $100 million.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.