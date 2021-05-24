Three new centres to assist PIC

China is focusing on establishing three centers to assist Pacific Island countries including Fiji in addressing certain issues.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Qian Bo explains that the three centres are PIC emergency supply reserve, Poverty Alleviation & Cooperative Development and PIC Climate change cooperation limited.

Bo adds the China Pacific countries emergency supply reserve centre has been established in Guangzhou, China in October to help the region respond to natural disasters.

“So far there are not too many items stockpiled but there are some basic items already in stock in this centre. In short, this centre has already started functioning.”

Bo adds that China will also provide opportunities for Fijians to be trained on how to mitigate the impacts of climate change under the climate change cooperation.

“We will identify some targeted projects which is climate change projects. We will experiment on some climate change projects as well in the South Pacific including Fiji. This way, we will be able to work and help our friends in Fiji.”

The Chinese Ambassador also highlighted that the Bilateral trade between the two countries shows strong growth in the first nine months of 2021 and the overall trade rose 37.6 percent year on year.