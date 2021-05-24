Formalizing and establishing associations within the Creative Arts industry is the way forward for most artists.

A project funded by the United Nations Multi-party Trust Fund provides artists industry technical support, business training and social security.

ILO Project Coordinator, Edward Bernard, says the project began last year and is aimed at extending services such as FNPF coverage.

“The response has been tremendous. The fact that we are forming associations and working through the associations, they are now able to reach out to its members, to other creators and artists in the sector. They bring that to the table where the UN agencies then provide technical support too.”

The Viti Association of Visual Arts Chair, Irami Buli, says the challenge on the ground is market accessibility.

“It is set up in a way that it’s more understandable for the artists because when you talk business with them, they don’t often understand that business side is what they are doing. But if you talk about the physical aspect of creating art, they would know that very well.”

This project also hopes to provide financial stability for artists and access untapped markets.