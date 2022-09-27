Escapee remains at large

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Police Force is reiterating the warning that anyone found to be aiding or harbouring escapee Lemeki Tupali will be arrested and face the full brunt of the law.

This morning, police say Tupali remains at large after he escaped from the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

He was on the watch of Correction Officers before he escaped on Sunday evening.

He is considered to be high risk and was serving time for a series of aggravated robbery cases.

This is the second time he has escaped, the first being in 2014 when he was serving a sentence of four-years

Anyone with information on Tupali’s whereabouts or who has made any sightings of him is asked to call their nearest Police Station or Crimestoppers on 919.