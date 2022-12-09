Escapee arrested

[File Photo]

Escapee Mosese Bera is back in police custody.

The Chief Operations Officer Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abdul Khan confirms Bera was arrested after 11am in Narere.

ACP Khan has thanked members of the public for being patient and understanding with the operational efforts and measures put in place yesterday.

Bera escaped from the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday afternoon and is considered to be high risk as he is facing charges in relation to serious offenses.

Investigations continue.