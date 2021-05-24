Home

Equipment to boost farming venture

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 5, 2022 1:00 pm
The members of the Nabaka Landholding Co-operative in Sigatoka will now be able to expand their farming venture.[Source: Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport]

The Co-operative today received 23 rotavator machines and 22 water pumps from the government.

Minister for Trade and Commerce, Faiyaz Koya says they are glad to have partnered with the Co-operative on a one third-two third funding basis.

Through the Integrated Human Resources Development Programme, the Ministry contributed two-thirds to the equipment valued at over $25,000, with more than $12,000 from the Co-operative.

“This is not a handout. We aren’t here to hand over equipment and leave. This is an investment we’re making as your Government because we know you need it the most right now. It is simple, we’re helping grow. Because when you grow, your communities grow, your towns and cities grow – and our economy grows.”

Koya says with tourists coming, demand for food will increase.

He adds the Co-operative members have the opportunity to supply to hotels, restaurants and the local market, but they need to be consistent.

He reminded the members to think commercially and behave like a business.

