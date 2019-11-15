Environmental screening process timeline to be reduced

The screening timeline for an Environmental Impact Assessment or Environment Management Plan will now be reduced to 10 days from the current 14 days.

Minister for Environment Dr Mahendra Reddy says the processing timeline for the Terms of Reference will also be reduced from 30 days to 20 days.

These changes will be implemented from October 1st.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry adds that the review of EIA reports by an external Committee, including public consultations, will be done within 30 days as opposed to the initial 35 days.

Dr Reddy says this is being done to fast track permit applications.

The Minister adds that if areas are already under extraction or harvest with existing environmental data, businesses may not have to undertake a detailed EIA.